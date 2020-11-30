Watson did not see a target on his one snap during the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, but he did return one kickoff for six yards.

Watson has been buried on the depth chart in recent weeks with Tampa Bay's top duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin healthy and Antonio Brown sliding into the No. 3 role. Watson hasn't recorded a reception since Week 4 and has logged a total of 10 snaps from scrimmage over the last four contests, leaving him a complete fantasy non-factor in all formats for the time being.