Watson took frequent slot reps during spring practices, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

New coach Bruce Arian previously discussed using Chris Godwin in the slot, which likely would leave Mike Evans (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman as the outside receivers in three-wide formations. Of course, Perriman's role in the offense is no sure thing, so the Bucs may pivot to a different plan if Watson or Scott Miller outplays the 2015 first-round pick this summer. Watson was a fifth-round selection in 2018, lifted by an impressive showing at his pro day -- 4.44 40, 124-inch broad jump -- after a prolific Ivy League career with 3,777 receiving yards at Penn. He primarily played special teams his rookie season, catching one pass for five yards on 73 offensive snaps.

