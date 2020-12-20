Watson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Watson kicked off the year with a combined seven receptions for 94 yards over three appearances between Weeks 1 and 4. Since that point, however, the 24-year-old has failed to post a single catch. When active over the latter half of the season, Watson's involvement has come primarily via special teams. The Penn product is averaging 17.8 snaps per game in that department since Week 8, compared to 13 total offensive snaps over the same span.
