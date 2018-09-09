Watson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Watson's status is expected to open the season, considering the Bucs will roll with the impressive quartet of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries at receiver, while also keeping the more experienced Freddie Martino active as a fifth wideout. Watson impressed during training camp and preseason, however, so he could certainly find himself suiting up at some point as the season unfolds.