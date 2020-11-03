Watson did not see any targets but returned one kickoff for 13 yards and had a key onside-kick recovery in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Watson rather surprisingly played just five snaps from scrimmage despite the absence of Chris Godwin (finger) and Antonio Brown's (suspension) unavailability, but he put in a robust 18 snaps on special teams. Watson made a notable contribution on his final play in that capacity, as he recovered Graham Gano's onside-kick attempt at the Giants' 44-yard line with 28 second left after New York had closed to within two points. Watson's fantasy outlook for the second half of the season appears bleak absent a rash of multiple injuries at receiver for Tampa Bay, as Brown will knock all receivers on the latter portion of the positional depth chart down a notch when he makes his expected Week 9 debut.