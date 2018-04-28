Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Lands in Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers selected Watson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 144th overall.
Watson (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) played at a low level of competition (Penn), but there is a lot to like about him as a prospect, and this looks like a steal for Tampa. Watson was not only dominant at Penn, where he averaged over 100 yards and a touchdown per game over the last three years, but he showed rare athleticism for a receiver, too. Snubbed from the combine, Watson posted a 4.44-second 40, 40-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, and 11.34 agility score at his pro day. It's a crowded wide receiver rotation in Tampa Bay, and Watson probably isn't putting any heat on the formidable Chris Godwin, but Watson is a great bet to push Adam Humphries aside by 2019.
