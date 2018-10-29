Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Logs first career catch in loss
Watson brought in his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Watson logged snaps on offense for the fourth straight game, but Sunday saw him make his first career catch. The rookie has been a mainstay on special teams, and the 12 snaps from scrimmage he played against the Bengals represented a career high. Despite his participation level seeing a slight bump in Week 8, Watson remains far down the pecking order in the Buccaneers' prolific air attack.
