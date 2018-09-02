Watson made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2018 fifth-round pick had some drops in early camp practices and a fumble in the preseason opener versus the Dolphins, but he consistently made his presence felt on the stat sheet throughout the exhibition slate. Watson put a cap on a successful summer by bringing in two of three targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, and he'll head into the regular season as the No. 5 receiver behind the top quartet of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.

