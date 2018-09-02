Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Makes 53-man roster
Watson made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 2018 fifth-round pick had some drops in early camp practices and a fumble in the preseason opener versus the Dolphins, but he consistently made his presence felt on the stat sheet throughout the exhibition slate. Watson put a cap on a successful summer by bringing in two of three targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, and he'll head into the regular season as the No. 5 receiver behind the top quartet of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...