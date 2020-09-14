Watson secured one of two catches for six yards in the Buccaneers' 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Watson was likely set for a spot start had Mike Evans been unable to overcome his questionable designation due to a hamstring injury. However, with his teammate suiting up and logging what appeared to be a normal workload, Watson essentially operated as the de facto No. 4 receiver while Scotty Miller took on a clear No. 3 role. That could well be the norm as long as Miller and his elite speed are at full health, leaving Watson with unreliable fantasy value on a week-to-week basis.