Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Makes strides in '19
Watson, who secured two of four targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons in Week 17, finished the 2019 season with 15 receptions (26 targets) for 149 yards and three additional yards on punt returns over 16 games.
While those season numbers were decidedly modest, they represented career highs for Watson, who'd logged just a single reception over 12 games during his 2018 rookie campaign However, Watson wasn't really primed for a big boost in role until Mike Evans went down with a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 14 against the Colts, as he'd logged no more than 11 snaps from scrimmage in any game prior. The second-year wideout went on to gain some valuable experience over the final four contests of the season, a span that also saw Chris Godwin go down with a hamstring issue of his own and miss the last two-plus contests. Given that he turned in a solid performance relative to opportunity, Watson should be ready to make a push for a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver role next summer, particularly if Breshad Perriman, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent, isn't brought back.
