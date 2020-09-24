Watson (shoulder) isn't participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
For the second straight day, Watson is destined to go down as a non-participant in practice. Unless he's able to fit in some activity during Friday's session, Watson would be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos. If that's the case, the Buccaneers could keep rookie Tyler Johnson active as the No. 4 receiver behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller.
