Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Modest rookie campaign
Watson failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday and finished the 2018 season with one reception (three targets) for five yards across 12 games.
The 2018 fifth-round pick put together an impressive college resume at Penn, but he saw minimal opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level during his rookie campaign. Watson was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season, but he saw action in 12 of the subsequent 13 contests. However, Watson logged only single-digit snaps from scrimmage in all but one game, as his primary value came on coverage and return units. The 23-year-old should bump up at least one slot on the depth chart upon DeSean Jackson's likely release this offseason, and an exit by Adam Humphries via unrestricted free agency would exponentially increase Watson's opportunity to make a 2019 impact.
