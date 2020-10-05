Watson (chest) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.
Watson led all Bucs wide receivers in offense snap share (74 percent, or 56 of 76) this past Sunday against the Chargers, turning them into four receptions for 40 yards on six targets. He benefitted from the absence of Chris Godwin (hamstring) -- who isn't expected to play this Thursday in Chicago -- and Mike Evans left Sunday's game for a spell to tend to his ankle injury. If the Bucs have a similar situation Week 5 to Week 4, Watson will be the No. 3 WR behind Evans and Scotty Miller (hip/groin).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid output in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Potential boost in volume on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Practices in full•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Won't play in Denver•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Missing practice again•