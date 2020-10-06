Watson (chest) was held out of practice Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Watson has yet to take any on-field reps this week, which also is true of Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin). The Bucs rolled with Evans, Miller and Watson this past Sunday against the Chargers, and the latter hauled in four of six passes for 40 yards. Assuming Watson is active Thursday at Chicago, a similar workload can be expected with Godwin slated to miss another game.
