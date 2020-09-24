Watson (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
On Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians called Watson's injury a hand/wrist issue, but the Buccaneers' practice report has termed it a shoulder concern. In any case, Watson hasn't made his presence felt on the practice field this week, hurting his chances to suit up Sunday in Denver. If he's unable to, Tampa Bay may turn to Tyler Johnson to serve as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller (hip/groin).
