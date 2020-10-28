Watson was untargeted on 12 offensive snaps during Sunday's 45-20 win against the Raiders.
Watson accumulated seven combined receptions for 94 yards between Weeks 1 and 4, but since sitting out a Thursday night loss to Chicago he's attracted zero targets over Tampa Bay's past two games. The Penn standout registered 15 receptions for 159 yards in 16 appearances for the Jameis Winston-led Buccaneers last year, and so far his seven-catch, 94-yard stat line is on a similar trajectory through seven weeks of the 2020 campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No targets in return•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Puts in full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Present for practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No participation Monday•