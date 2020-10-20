Watson (chest) logged zero targets over 13 snaps from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The third-year wideout came up empty for the first time this season in his return from a Week 5 absence. Watson had posted six receptions (on nine targets) for 88 yards over the prior two contests for which he'd suited up for, so he'll look to bounce back from this blanking in a Week 7 Sunday night battle versus the Raiders. However with the pass-catching corps now back to full health in terms of short-term injuries, Watson looks set to be relegated to the complementary role a No. 4 receiver usually fills.