Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in second exhibition
Watson brought in two of six targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
Watson brought in only 33.0 percent of his targets, and he actually gained 23 yards on one reception before losing a yard on the second grab. The second-year wideout saw fellow competitor for the No. 4 receiver job, Bobo Wilson, put together a more productive 2-48 line, so the job battle remains very much alive. Watson will look to make a stronger case in next week's exhibition against the Browns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid showing in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Preparing for diversified role•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Getting slot reps•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Suddenly has path to playing time•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Modest rookie campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Logs first career catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...