Watson brought in two of six targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

Watson brought in only 33.0 percent of his targets, and he actually gained 23 yards on one reception before losing a yard on the second grab. The second-year wideout saw fellow competitor for the No. 4 receiver job, Bobo Wilson, put together a more productive 2-48 line, so the job battle remains very much alive. Watson will look to make a stronger case in next week's exhibition against the Browns.