Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in Week 15 win
Watson brought in both of his targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Watson was slated to see extra work with Mike Evans (hamstring) out of action, and the potential for an even bigger spike in workload was there when both Chris Godwin and Scott Miller also exited the contest due to the same issue. However, Watson still saw a disappointingly low target share, That could be poised to change in Week 16 against the Texans, however, when the second-year wideout may be primed for volume akin to the eight looks he logged against the Colts in Week 14 as a result of the potential absences of Evans, Godwin and Miller versus Houston.
