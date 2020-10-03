Watson could be in line for a starting assignment in Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Chargers with Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) questionable, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year wideout could find himself in a similar situation to the tail end of last season, when both Mike Evans and Godwin were felled by hamstring injuries. Watson was pressed into a pair of spot starts and brought in seven of 14 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown over those two games. Miller did practice fully Friday and therefore appears to be trending in the right direction, but it seems as if Watson will serve as no less than the No. 3 receiver against Los Angeles on Sunday.