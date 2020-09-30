Watson (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Watson wasn't able to suit up in the Buccaneers' Week 3 win in Denver, but he now looks back to full health. With both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) not practicing to begin the week, Watson could be in line to play a key role in Tampa Bay's receiving corps this weekend against the Chargers.
