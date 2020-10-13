Watson (chest) was on the field Tuesday for the Buccaneers' practice session, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay will release its first official Week 6 injury report Wednesday, so it won't be known until then whether Watson is practicing in a limited or full capacity. For what it's worth, Encina notes that Watson was donning a helmet Tuesday, suggesting the wideout will work out with the main group rather than off to the side. Watson and Chris Godwin (hamstring) both sat out the Week 5 loss to the Bears, resulting in Tyler Johnson picking up more work in three-receiver sets alongside Mike Evans and Scotty Miller.