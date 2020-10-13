Watson (chest) was on the field Tuesday for the Buccaneers' practice session, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay will release its first official Week 6 injury report Wednesday, so it won't be known until then whether Watson is practicing in a limited or full capacity. For what it's worth, Encina notes that Watson was donning a helmet Tuesday, suggesting the wideout will work out with the main group rather than off to the side. Watson and Chris Godwin (hamstring) both sat out the Week 5 loss to the Bears, resulting in Tyler Johnson picking up more work in three-receiver sets alongside Mike Evans and Scotty Miller.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No participation Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid output in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Potential boost in volume on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Practices in full•