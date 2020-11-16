Watson did not log any statistics over four snaps from scrimmage during Sunday's 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The fourth-year receiver's snap count on offense was his lowest of the season, and he failed to log any offensive statistics for the fourth consecutive game as a result. Watson did see his second-highest level of participation on special teams (20 snaps), and he's seems likely to remain limited to that role unless multiple injuries strike the receiver depth chart ahead of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Healthy scratch Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Key onside recovery Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No targets against Las Vegas•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No targets in return•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Puts in full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Present for practice•