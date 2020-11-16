Watson did not log any statistics over four snaps from scrimmage during Sunday's 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The fourth-year receiver's snap count on offense was his lowest of the season, and he failed to log any offensive statistics for the fourth consecutive game as a result. Watson did see his second-highest level of participation on special teams (20 snaps), and he's seems likely to remain limited to that role unless multiple injuries strike the receiver depth chart ahead of him.