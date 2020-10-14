Watson (chest) practiced fully Wednesday.
Watson has missed two of the past three games, but his most recent respite appears to have done the charm as he tends to a chest injury. As for his injured position mates, Mikes Evans (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, while Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) were limited participants. Considering how the respective situations play out this week, Watson could be in line for a decent snap share Sunday versus the Packers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Present for practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: No participation Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid output in Week 4 win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Potential boost in volume on tap•