Watson secured his only target for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Watson saw some extended action on offense due to the early exit of Breshad Perriman with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old's one reception was his first of the campaign, and he could be in line for No. 3 receiver work in Week 5 against the Saints if Perriman remains sidelined for that contest.