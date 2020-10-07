Watson (chest) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Bears.

Watson missed a trio of practices this week, so it's not surprising to see him be ruled out for the Thursday night game. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) also sidelined and both Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) listed as questionable, depth receivers like Tyler Johnson, Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson could see expanded opportunities Thursday.