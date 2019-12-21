Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Scores TD in starting role
Watson caught five of 10 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.
Watson stepped into the No. 2 receiver role behind Breshad Perriman with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by hamstring injuries. He scored from eight yards out late in the first half, giving him two touchdowns in his last three games. Watson will be an appealing option in deeper formats if both Evans and Godwin remain out against the Falcons in Week 17.
