Watson logged a season-high 11 snaps on offense but failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Watson saw a slight bump in playing time with Scott Miller (hamstring) out of action, but it didn't lead to any actual production. The second-year receiver has just one catch for 13 yards on the season, although with 28 snaps from scrimmage all year, it isn't as if he's been squandering an abundance of opportunities. Watson could see action as the No. 4 receiver again in Week 14 versus the Colts if Miller sits out that contest as well.