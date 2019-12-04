Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Season-high 11 offensive snaps
Watson logged a season-high 11 snaps on offense but failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Watson saw a slight bump in playing time with Scott Miller (hamstring) out of action, but it didn't lead to any actual production. The second-year receiver has just one catch for 13 yards on the season, although with 28 snaps from scrimmage all year, it isn't as if he's been squandering an abundance of opportunities. Watson could see action as the No. 4 receiver again in Week 14 versus the Colts if Miller sits out that contest as well.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Bypassed on offense•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Records first reception of season•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Snaps from scrimmage limited•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Two more catches in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in second exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid showing in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....