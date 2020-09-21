Watson secured two of three targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The third-year pro was expected to see at least a slight bump in workload with the absence of Chris Godwin (concussion), and although that didn't truly materialize, Watson did make good use of the opportunities he was given. The 2018 fifth-round pick secured a 36-yard pass for one of his receptions and ultimately checked in second in receiving yardage on the team to Mike Evans. Watson could again be poised for potential expanded opportunity in Week 3 against the Broncos on the road if Godwin is forced to miss that contest, but as was evident Sunday, his teammate's absence doesn't necessarily lock in a notable increase in targets.