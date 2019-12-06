Watson is expected to serve as Tampa Bay's top punt returner versus the Colts on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Watson's opportunity comes with T.J. Logan out for the season with a broken thumb and Scott Miller (hamstring) expected to miss Week 14. The second-year receiver is coming off a Week 13 showing in which he logged a season-high 11 snaps on offense but failed to catch his lone target.