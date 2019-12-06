Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Set to return punts
Watson is expected to serve as Tampa Bay's top punt returner versus the Colts on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Watson's opportunity comes with T.J. Logan out for the season with a broken thumb and Scott Miller (hamstring) expected to miss Week 14. The second-year receiver is coming off a Week 13 showing in which he logged a season-high 11 snaps on offense but failed to catch his lone target.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Season-high 11 offensive snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Bypassed on offense•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Records first reception of season•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Snaps from scrimmage limited•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Two more catches in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in second exhibition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.