Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Slated to fill in for Evans
Watson is expected to play a starting role in Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps as long as Mike Evans (hamstring) remains sidelined, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Watson stepped into a larger role on offense Week 14 against the Colts after Evans (hamstring) left the field, and he translated that opportunity into five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. The second-year pro's career-best performance appears to have secured him the chance to continue playing a similar role until Evans is able to return. With Evans expected to sit out a minimum of one contest and in real danger of missing multiple games, Watson could be worth fantasy consideration in deep leagues.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: First career touchdown grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Set to return punts•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Season-high 11 offensive snaps•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Bypassed on offense•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Records first reception of season•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Snaps from scrimmage limited•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...