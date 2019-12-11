Watson is expected to play a starting role in Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps as long as Mike Evans (hamstring) remains sidelined, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Watson stepped into a larger role on offense Week 14 against the Colts after Evans (hamstring) left the field, and he translated that opportunity into five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. The second-year pro's career-best performance appears to have secured him the chance to continue playing a similar role until Evans is able to return. With Evans expected to sit out a minimum of one contest and in real danger of missing multiple games, Watson could be worth fantasy consideration in deep leagues.