Watson was not targeted in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday and played just two snaps from scrimmage during the contest.

Watson has now played all of three snaps on offense over the first two games, as coach Bruce Arians has kept his pass-catching rotation relatively tight. The second-year wideout has been logging plenty of time on coverage and return units, however, as he's played a total of 34 special teams snaps in the first pair of contests. While the top wideout duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are naturally fully entrenched in their roles, the early struggles of Breshad Perriman (two receptions on nine targets across first two games) as the No. 3 receiver could ultimately lead to more opportunities for Watson on offense if they persist.