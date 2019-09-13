Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Snaps from scrimmage limited
Watson was not targeted in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday and played just two snaps from scrimmage during the contest.
Watson has now played all of three snaps on offense over the first two games, as coach Bruce Arians has kept his pass-catching rotation relatively tight. The second-year wideout has been logging plenty of time on coverage and return units, however, as he's played a total of 34 special teams snaps in the first pair of contests. While the top wideout duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are naturally fully entrenched in their roles, the early struggles of Breshad Perriman (two receptions on nine targets across first two games) as the No. 3 receiver could ultimately lead to more opportunities for Watson on offense if they persist.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Two more catches in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Pair of grabs in second exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid showing in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Preparing for diversified role•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Getting slot reps•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Suddenly has path to playing time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...