Watson brought in four of six targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Watson played on a robust 56 snaps overall with Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined and turned in a solid performance in the victory. The third-year pro has upped his production and targets in each of the three contests he's played in thus far, and he showed no ill effects Sunday from the shoulder injury that had cost him Week 3. Watson could line up for another heavy workload in Thursday night's Week 5 matchup against the Bears, as Godwin is expected to be sidelined for that contest.