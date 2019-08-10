Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Solid showing in preseason opener
Watson brought in four of seven targets for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Watson was solid in his first opportunity to make a case for the No. 4 receiver role this preseason. The second-year wideout needs to continue making good on his chances, as Bobo Wilson, a primary competitor for that slotting on the depth chart, is also a talented returner and carried over some of his training camp success at receiver into Friday's game.
