Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Standing out in rookie minicamp

Watson, a fifth-round pick out of Penn, has stood out on multiple plays thus far in rookie minicamp practices, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The prolific pass catcher has reportedly run crisp routes and flashed the sure hands that helped lead to 286 receptions for 3,777 yards and 33 touchdowns over four college seasons. Watson has been hauling in almost every ball thrown his way during both positional and team drills, and he displayed the strength his stout 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame affords him by impressively utilizing his hands Saturday to fend off physical second-round pick Carlton Davis and log one of his many receptions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Watson faces a steep climb up the receiver depth chart if he does latch on to a roster spot, but he should see plenty of opportunity to prove his mettle over minicamps, training camp and preseason games.