Watson secured four of five targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

The rookie showed off his hands by snaring a perfect back-shoulder throw from Jameis Winston in the waning moments of the first half for a 13-yard touchdown. Watson's four catches paced the Bucs' receivers and he saw a total of 32 snaps (21 on offense, 11 on special teams) in the contest, giving the platform to significantly improve on his three-catch, 30-yard, one-fumble tally in the preseason opener versus the Dolphins. Watson will look to continue making his push for a roster spot on the latter half of the receiver depth chart in next Friday's exhibition versus the Lions.