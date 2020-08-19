Watson stood out with multiple plays in Tuesday's padded practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Watson had already caught coach Bruce Arians' eye in last week's non-padded sessions by flashing improved speed courtesy of a slimmer physique, but Tuesday, the third-year wideout impressively continued to make plays while facing defenders. Vitali reports Watson first recorded a red-zone touchdown grab that prompted plenty of accolades from the coaches, and he subsequently made a highlight catch in the second-to-last seven-on-seven period over the middle underneath. Watson and Scotty Miller appear set to wage quite the battle for the third receiver role leading up to Week 1, as the latter has also been standing out in early practices.