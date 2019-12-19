Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Starting role awaits
Watson is expected to serve as a starting receiver for Saturday's game against the Texans, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Watson has caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets over the past two games while handling near-identical 55 and 56 percent offensive snap shares in wins of the Colts and Lions, respectively. Expect his workload to take a more notable jump in Week 16, as the Buccaneers will be missing Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Scott Miller to hamstring injuries, with the latter two receivers getting shut down for the season. After a big performance in Detroit (five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six targets), Breshad Perriman profiles as the clear No. 1 receiver, but Watson should comfortably slot ahead of fellow wideouts Ishmael Hyman, Cyril Grayson and Spencer Schnell, all of whom resided on the Buccaneers' or another team's practice squad as recently as two weeks ago. Along with Perriman and Watson, tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate should see expanded roles in the Buccaneers' passing attack Saturday while its top two targets are out of commission.
