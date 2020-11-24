Watson didn't play a snap on offense in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Rams.
While Watson wasn't part of the offensive game plan, he should remain in the lineup after carving out a niche on special teams. The third-year wide receiver leads the team with six special-teams tackles after adding one more in Monday's loss.
