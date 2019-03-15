Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Suddenly has path to playing time
Watson is part of a remade Buccaneers receiving corps that lost DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries but added Breshad Perriman, Carmen Vitali of the team's official website reports.
Buried on the depth chart throughout his rookie season, Watson now figures to compete with Perriman for the No. 3 receiver job, though the outlook could change if Tampa Bay adds a splashy signing or draft pick to its wideout group. The 2018 fifth-round pick was dominant at the FCS level and displayed first-rate athleticism at his pro day, but he played just 73 snaps on offense (one reception) and 194 on special teams as a rookie. New coach Bruce Arians presumably intends for most of the targets to go to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Modest rookie campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Logs first career catch in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Inactive in Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Makes 53-man roster•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Continues marching toward roster spot•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Stands out in preseason win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...