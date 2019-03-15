Watson is part of a remade Buccaneers receiving corps that lost DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries but added Breshad Perriman, Carmen Vitali of the team's official website reports.

Buried on the depth chart throughout his rookie season, Watson now figures to compete with Perriman for the No. 3 receiver job, though the outlook could change if Tampa Bay adds a splashy signing or draft pick to its wideout group. The 2018 fifth-round pick was dominant at the FCS level and displayed first-rate athleticism at his pro day, but he played just 73 snaps on offense (one reception) and 194 on special teams as a rookie. New coach Bruce Arians presumably intends for most of the targets to go to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard.