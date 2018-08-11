Watson brought in all three of his targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday, but he also lost a fumble.

It was a definite mixed bag for the fifth-round pick, who showed off his trademark sharp routes and hands while snaring all three of his targets from Jameis Winston and Ryan Griffin. However, he also committed a cardinal sin by losing the handle on the ball after a six-yard grab on the opening possession of the second half. Watson has done more than enough in camp and even in Thursday's game to have the coaching staff put that mistake in its proper perspective, but like any rookie, he can't afford a repeat in subsequent exhibitions if he hopes to make the final roster.