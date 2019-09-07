Brent (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to Tampa Bay's injured reserve Sunday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

It's unclear what type of injury Brent is dealing with, but it's clearly serious enough to land him on injured reserve. The 26-year-old hasn't seen regular-season action since 2017, when he appeared in five games for Indianapolis but was unable to record any statistics.

