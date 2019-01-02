Brent signed a reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Brent spent time with the Bucs' and Colts' practice squads this season, but he was never elevated to the active roster. The third-year pro suited up in five games for the Colts last year, and he failed to haul in his only target. Brent will vie for a depth spot with the Bucs, who will likely be moving on from DeSean Jackson (Achilles) during the offseason.

