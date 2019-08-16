Buccaneers' K.J. Brent: Won't play Friday
Brent is not expected to play in Friday's preseason tilt against the Dolphins, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
It remains to be seen whether Brent is dealing with an injury, or will remain sidelined Friday for some other reason. The third-year wideout is competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay.
