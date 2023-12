Britt (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons. having been questionable going into the day.

The linebacker had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he never appeared likely to sit out Sunday after he closed Week 14 prep as a full practice participation. Though he'll likely continue to serve as a reserve linebacker and special-teams contributor, Britt may have more of an opportunity to contribute on defense while Devin White (foot) is inactive.