Britt recorded 12 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Britt was the surprise runner-up in tackles on the night for the Buccaneers, trailing only Lavonte David's 13 stops. The third-year pro's numbers were all the more surprising considering he filled a rotational role for the third time in as many pro seasons in 2023, posting 29 tackles (16 solo) and one defensed pass over 16 games. Britt, a 2021 fifth-round pick, heads into the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and could have an inside track on replacing Devin White next season if the latter is allowed to walk in free agency.