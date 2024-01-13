Watch Now:

Britt (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles.

Britt seems to be trending in the right direction to play in the wild-card round, as he's gone from opening to Buccaneers' week of practice with a DNP to a full session Saturday. If the 24-year-old is able to suit up Monday night, he'd likely serve as Tampa Bay's top reserve inside linebacker.

