Britt (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Britt suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the game, which will now ultimately keep him off the field until the contest's conclusion. In his absence, J.J. Russell stands to operate with a greater workload at inside linebacker.
