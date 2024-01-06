Britt (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year linebacker was a late addition to the Buccaneers' injury report, as he popped up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a calf issue. As it gets closer to Sunday, it seems increasingly likely that Britt won't be available for Tampa Bay. J.J. Russell could see increased opportunities as a reserve in the Buccaneers' linebacker corps if Britt is out in Week 18.