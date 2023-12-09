Britt (back) is officially questionable to face Atlanta in Week 14 on Sunday.

Britt made an early exit from this past Sunday's game versus Carolina after injuring his back. He began Wek 14 prep with a limited practice session but was a full participant both Thursday and Friday, so he appears to have a good chance of suiting up Sunday against the Falcons. If he's able to play, Britt could help fill the void left by Devin White, who has been ruled out for a second straight week due to a foot injury.